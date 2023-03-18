Watch CBS News
Sport-utility vehicle slams into sign in Arlington Heights

By CBS Chicago Team

Arlington Heights police investigate after SUV crashes into brick sign
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Arlington Heights were investigating late Saturday after a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a brick sign.

It happened in the afternoon on southbound Arlington Heights Road near Magnolia Street.

Following the crash, there was a significant emergency response – with ambulances from Rolling Meadows and Mount Prospect assisting.

Southbound Arlington Heights Road was shut down between Central Road and Cypress Street, and the northbound side was down to one lane.

So far, police have not told us about the condition of the victims, or what may have caused the crash.

