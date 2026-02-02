Split vote by council means no acting mayor for Harvey, Illinois, following passing of Christopher Clark

The city of Harvey is trying to move forward after the sudden passing of its mayor.

Mayor Christopher Clark died unexpectedly last Friday. The cause of his death still has not been revealed.

Now, there's a push by council members to nominate someone to finish his term.

The goal at a special Monday night's meeting was to nominate an acting mayor. Four votes from the six council members were needed for any council member to fill the seat, and after two separate nominations, the council could not come to an agreement.

Days after Mayor Christopher Clark passed away, the city continues to mourn.

At the meeting, the community and council paused to remember the man who died while in office. While a packed chamber, few residents spoke publicly.

"Our mayor to me was excellent," one resident said.

Some of his colleagues offered words of admiration to the man who spent years working as an alderman before being elected to two terms as mayor.

"Desperate time, it's very sadden time. So this is relatively new to all of us," said Mayor Pro Tempore Shirley Drewenksi.

The task of the six aldermen is to see if the council members, who often are split on issues, could agree on four out of six votes on who should become the acting mayor.

Drewenski was nominated, and Ald. Dominique Randle-El (5th Ward) nominated himself, but neither could get enough votes to finish Clark's term.

While there is no legal time period to fill the vacancy, residents are wondering if this council can agree on who should lead.

"I think it's coming, you know, you have to get past some of the issues. Like I said, some of the council members are not thinking straight because they're still reeling in death," said Ald. Tyrone Rogers (6th Ward).

"For me, I need to go back and talk to some of my collegues the end game is this — we're going to figure it out," Ald. Randle-El said.

Clark's mother was present for the meeting. The late mayor's biggest opponent spoke about his record and this moment.

"The vote matters, but continuity requires more than filling a seat. It requires transparency accountabity, and sound decision making during this period of transition," said Ald. Colby Chapman (2nd Ward).

Ald. Telanee Smith (3rd Ward) accused some of contributing to Clark's death and lacking respect, suggesting this meeting was not a time to attack Clark's record.

"Even in his passing, the hate continues, no empathy, no respect for the mother of his children, how heartless of you," Smith said.

As it stands, the mayor pro tempore can and will continue to run the city and council meetings until an acting mayor is picked. That's key because the city's financial problems have not gone away, including those furloughed workers.