Southwest Side liquor store targeted by smash-and-grab crew, police said
Chicago police are searching for a group of smash-and-grab burglars who targeted a liquor store in the West Beverly neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police said the crash happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue.
Surveillance footage captured the group of 4 men crashing a white sedan into the store and then stealing the cash register and merchandise, including bottles of liquor.
The group then got into a silver SUV and left the scene in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.