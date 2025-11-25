Watch CBS News
Southwest Side liquor store targeted by smash-and-grab crew, police said

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are searching for a group of smash-and-grab burglars who targeted a liquor store in the West Beverly neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Police said the crash happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the group of 4 men crashing a white sedan into the store and then stealing the cash register and merchandise, including bottles of liquor. 

The group then got into a silver SUV and left the scene in an unknown direction. 

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

 Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

