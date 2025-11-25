Southwest Side liquor store targeted by smash-and-grab crew, police said

Chicago police are searching for a group of smash-and-grab burglars who targeted a liquor store in the West Beverly neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the group of 4 men crashing a white sedan into the store and then stealing the cash register and merchandise, including bottles of liquor.

The group then got into a silver SUV and left the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.