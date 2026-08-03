Southwest flight lands safely at Midway International Airport after nose gear tires blow out

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway International Airport on Monday morning despite the nose-gear tires blowing out.

The plane, Southwest Airlines flight 1243, originated in Fort Myers, Florida. It lost air pressure when landing at Midway around 7 a.m. Monday, an airline spokesperson said.

Mechanics were seen on their hands and knees changing the tires. The aircraft was then towed to the gate, the airline spokesperson said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers," the airline spokesperson wrote. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our customers and employees."

The Chicago Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1 and sent five ambulances just in case, but there were no injuries or transports.