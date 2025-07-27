Southern Illinois mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded

Two people were killed, and five others were wounded, in a mass shooting this weekend in Southern Illinois.

Mt. Vernon police were called to the 600 block of South 15th Street in Mt. Vernon at 12:49 a.m. Seven people had been shot at what the city described as a "non-sanctioned event" attended by more than 100 to 150 people, officials said.

Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis said on Facebook that police were not getting any cooperation with attendees on what transpired.

Police said the two people killed were identified as Zomarrius Williams, a 20-year-old man from Mt. Vernon; and Demonta Woodward, a 26-year-old man from Mounds.

A 22-year-old woman from Mt. Vernon, Jerria J. Smith, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, Mt. Vernon police said.

Police said more arrests and charges are expected.

Mt. Vernon is located in Jefferson County, Illinois, about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis and about 50 miles north and east of Carbondale.