Southbound I-55 shut down near Cass Ave. in Darien for fatal crash

Truck driver killed when semi cab rolls over on Interstate 55
Truck driver killed when semi cab rolls over on Interstate 55 01:10

At least 1 person died in a crash that shut down I-55 near Darien and left a semi upside-down in a ditch beside the highway.

All southbound lanes are closed at milepost 273 at Cass Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the location just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. A semi tractor, without a trailer, was still rolled over beside the highway as of 5 p.m.

All southbound lanes of I-55 have been shut down at Illinois Route 83. The ramp from IL-83 southbound to I-55 southbound and the ramp from I-83 northbound to I-55 southbound also will be closed for an extended period of time, ISP said.

Tow trucks are on the scene waiting for investigators to finish reconstructing the crash at the site. It is not known how long the road closures will last.

State police have not released any further information. 

