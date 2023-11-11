Chicago First Alert Weather: Southerly winds to bring mild air Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early clouds give way to sunny conditions Sunday afternoon. Gusty southerly winds bring a mild air mass overhead.
It will be dry for several days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The average high is 50 degrees for this time of year.
Lake Michigan's water temperature is 51 degrees.
SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 58.
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 60.
