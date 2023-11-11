Chicago First Alert Weather: Southerly winds to bring mild air Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early clouds give way to sunny conditions Sunday afternoon. Gusty southerly winds bring a mild air mass overhead.

It will be dry for several days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The average high is 50 degrees for this time of year.

Lake Michigan's water temperature is 51 degrees.

SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 58.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 60.

