Chicago First Alert Weather: South wind to boost high temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around zero.
Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
A south wind will boost highs above average starting Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s and a chance for rain. Highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday with shower chances.
Cooler starting Friday afternoon into Saturday behind a cold front. Highs in the low 40s this weekend with showers Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday for the first day of 2023.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 8°
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 27
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cold. High 42°
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.