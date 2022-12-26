Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: South wind to boost high temperatures

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and a little warmer
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and a little warmer 02:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around zero.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A south wind will boost highs above average starting Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s and a chance for rain. Highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday with shower chances.

3-day-large.png
CBS

Cooler starting Friday afternoon into Saturday behind a cold front. Highs in the low 40s this weekend with showers Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday for the first day of 2023.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 8°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cold. High 42°

7day-2.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.