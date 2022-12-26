Chicago First Alert Weather: South wind to boost high temperatures

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and a little warmer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around zero.

Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A south wind will boost highs above average starting Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s and a chance for rain. Highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday with shower chances.

Cooler starting Friday afternoon into Saturday behind a cold front. Highs in the low 40s this weekend with showers Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday for the first day of 2023.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 8°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cold. High 42°

