South Side student math scholars battle it out in NCAA-style tournament

South Side student math scholars battle it out in NCAA-style tournament

South Side student math scholars battle it out in NCAA-style tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Excitement and cheering on the south side today, as kids competed in a NCAA-style tournament.

But they weren't shooting hoops. They were solving fractions.

This is the Genius League Math Masters Tournament. More than 200 students from six South Side schools battled it out in the Pullman Center.

The 5:30 Scholars Program created a bracket-style tournament where being smart is celebrated as being an athlete. The winner took home a trophy and $100 in cash.

Today’s tournament was awesome! It was great to see so many inner city youth excited about math! Posted by The 5:30 Scholars on Thursday, November 10, 2022