South Siders hopeful new Mayor Brandon Johnson will bring needed change

New mayor brings new hope for some on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While most Chicagoans know change won't happen overnight now that Brandon Johnson has been sworn in as the city's new mayor, some are looking forward to seeing what he has in store.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray got reaction from people living on the South Side.

"What I want him to do? Be committed to what he said," said Englewood resident Billy House. "We gonna be behind him, but don't do like the rest of the mayors – other than Harold Washington – and push us back. Then now we got sad faces again."

House visited the new Healthy Lifestyle Hub on Monday; a community center that now serves as a beacon of hope in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, operated by the Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, features a full-service medical, dental, and mental health center; bank; tutoring and small business workshop space; pharmacy; health food store; legal aid services; and more.

Auburn Gresham Development Corporation Executive Director Carlos Nelson said he's looking forward to Mayor Johnson stepping in office.

"I think Mayor Brandon Johnson can attest there's a lot more work to be done in South Side, West Side communities," he said.

"The good thing about it is he's from the West Side, but he has a strong knowledge of the South Side. He has a strong knowledge of the educational systems. So we're just looking forward to him continuing this legacy," Englewood resident Camellio Lincoln said.

Some Chicago residents are hoping Johnson will follow the steps of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and build affordable housing in what was once vacant lots.

"We got to start building up opportunities for housing coming up in different areas. It's important," said Olivia Flowers, a part-time worker in Auburn Gresham.

What's also important is after school activities for kids in the neighborhood.

"I preach that all the time, because if a kid ain't got nothing to do, he's going to look into something real drastic out here in these streets," Raoul Williams said.

The Healthy Lifestyle Hub said they plan to work with Johnson and create more similar hubs in other neighborhoods.