A person is in custody after a shooting outside a liquor store left one person dead and another injured in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police said two men were outside the store in the 7100 block of South Indiana Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. when another person approached with a gun.

Police said there was a brief fight before an exchange of gunfire.

Police said a 46-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago with gunshot wounds and later died.

The second victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene and was quickly taken into custody. Charges are pending, and a weapon was recovered.