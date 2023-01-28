CPD seeking to identify man in connection to South Side homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a man wanted in relation to a homicide that happened last year on the city's South Side.

The incident happened on May 31 around 1:17 a.m., in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Washington Park.

Police released an image and video of the suspect seen exiting a residence before, moments later returning and trying to block a camera near the door.

Police didn't provide further details about the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com