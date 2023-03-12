Volunteers give away 15,000 pounds of food to South Side families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, dozens of Chicago families are being fed, thanks to a massive food giveaway on the South Side.

A line stretched across a parking lot at 115th and Halsted on Saturday as volunteers gave away 15,000 pounds of food.

The effort was spear-headed by The Kindness Campaign, along with the Far South Community Development Corporation, and it comes at a critical time.

This month, federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were slashed, as pandemic-era boosts to those accounts expired.