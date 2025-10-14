South Side CTA Red Line service disrupted by person on tracks

Service on the CTA Red Line was suspended on much of Chicago's South Side early Tuesday due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

The Chicago Transit Authority said at 4:50 am., Red Line service was suspended between the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal and the Garfield stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Trains were only operating between the Howard terminal in Rogers Park and the Garfield stop.

The CTA did not specify what an unauthorized person on the tracks meant.

Power was turned off on the southernmost leg of the Red Line, as firefighters and police officers walked up and down the tracks near 79th Street — trying to corral whoever may have been on the tracks.

Video from the scene showed Chicago firefighters evacuating a train between stations using a ground ladder.

Firefighters, ambulances, Chicago police, and Illinois State Police were all on the scene. A gapers' block formed at the scene, and was causing a traffic jam even on I-57 and the Bishop Ford Freeway below 95th Street.

Meanwhile, shuttle buses were placed into service between the 95th/Dan Ryan and Garfield stations. The CTA also suggested using parallel bus lines.

Information from Chicago police was not immediately available.

