2 Chicago South Side churches hosting giveaway this weekend to help to ease "egg-flation"

By Jeramie Bizzle

As egg prices increase, two churches on the city's South Side are taking matters into their own hands.

They will be giving out 40,000 eggs for free this weekend.

Volunteers from the churches—Progressive Chicago Church and Salem Baptist — gathered on Friday to package and prepare the eggs.

"We bought them from Cysco. We packaged them ourselves and put an invitation on there to come back to church if you guys want to or even attend our easter service. And we're just gonna be a blessing to the community tomorrow," said Deacon Stephan Coleman, director of engagement at Salem Baptist Church.

The eggs will be distributed at the following locations:

  • 35th and King Drive
  • 47th and the Dan Ryan
  • 55th and the Dan Ryan
  • 87th and the Dan Ryan
  • 108th and Michigan

The giveaway will happen from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. 

