South Shore Line passengers receive monthly ticket extension due to disruption from derailment

South Shore Line train commuters are getting an extension on their monthly tickets because of a freight train derailment in Northwest Indiana that has disrupted service.

Last week, more than a dozen empty coal cars derailed on a bridge over the Grant Calumet River in East Chicago, Indiana. No one was hurt, but passenger service was disrupted.

South Shore Line trains resumed on a holiday/weekend schedule two days after the derailment Friday, with busing between Miller and Hegewisch stations because of the derailment and power loss. The holiday/weekend schedule will remain in effect through Friday of this week, the South Shore Line said Monday.

The South Shore Line said because of the disruption, June tickets will be good through July.

Passengers with paper tickets should keep their tickets through July. Anyone who already bought a July ticket may request a refund.

For passengers with mobile app tickets for June, the South Shore Line is working to upload July monthly tickets into their apps as quickly as possible. In the meantime, passengers can show train crews their expired June monthly tickets, which will be honored.

The South Shore Line runs electric trains between downtown Chicago and Indiana, extending as far east as South Bend.

The new Monon Corridor line runs through Hammond and south to Munster. The Lakeshore Line runs east through Gary, Beverly Shores, and Michigan City before finally terminating at South Bend International Airport. Both lines run along the Metra Electric District tracks, formerly the Illinois Central, from downtown Chicago through the city's South Side.

Both the Lakeshore and Monon Corridor services are affected by the disruption.