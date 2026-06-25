Train service suspended on South Shore Line after derailment near East Chicago

Train service on the South Shore Line was suspended after a derailment, leaving riders scrambling for another way to get to work.

South Shore Line officials said the freight train derailment and power loss took place near East Chicago and the Gary Metro. Commuters traveling to or from Indiana will be affected.

This derailment and power outage are affecting the South Shore Line's Monon and Lakeshore routes.

Passengers are being told to make other travel plans while crews work to repair the damage.

Officials have not said when service will be restored, only that crews are working to get trains back up and running as soon as possible.