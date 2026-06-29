South Shore Line commuter train disruption continues days after freight train derailment

South Shore Line train service through Northern Indiana will continue to run on a weekend holiday schedule through Friday, July 3.

The lingering service disruption stems from a freight train derailment that happened this past Wednesday morning along the Indiana Toll Road (I-90) in East Chicago.

The derailment resulted in a power outage, which shut down service on the South Shore Line for thousands of commuters. The South Shore Line runs electric trains between downtown Chicago and Indiana, extending as far east as South Bend.

South Shore Line trains resumed on a holiday/weekend schedule this past Friday, with busing between Miller and Hegewisch stations because of the derailment and power loss. That busing substitution remains in effect.

The South Shore Line runs electric trains between downtown Chicago and Indiana, extending as far east as South Bend.

The new Monon Corridor line runs through Hammond and south to Munster. The Lakeshore Line runs east through Gary, Beverly Shores, and Michigan City before finally terminating at South Bend International Airport. Both lines run along the Metra Electric District tracks, formerly the Illinois Central, from downtown Chicago through the city's South Side.

Both the Lakeshore and Monon Corridor services are affected by the disruption.