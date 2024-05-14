All aboard! Double-track service begins on the South Shore Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some train riders had shorter commutes on Tuesday.

The South Shore Line began its double-track service.

The project significantly cuts the travel time from Michigan City to Millennium Station in Chicago.

It's not often you get to shave 30 minutes off your ride into work, but that's what the South Shore Line did for its riders.

A new second track was added so commuters can move in and out of Chicago...

Across the stateline from Indiana much faster.

It's called double track service.

The new service cuts up to 30 minutes off the commute time. Noah Meyer lives in Chicago and visits family in Michigan City.

He got to experience the shorter ride.

"Being able to go here straight from the train without having to transfer to the bus and skip the stops, back on the train, transferring all the cargo with you; it is a lot more convenient," Meyer said.

The South Shore Train Line has a long history of taking commuters from downtown Chicago into northwest Indiana.

The faster track has been nearly 10 years in the making and took more than two years to build.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's going to get so many more people to use the train. That's why so many people don't use it. The length, the time it takes and the wait. Especially when you're waiting at the stations, especially in Michigan City," said commuter Mel Shorb.

The new double track runs 26 miles, starting right here in Gary to Michigan City.

"They had a lot of times before this that you could get on the train, but I think it's fine cutting back those times and having fewer trains, but then skipping some of those stops that the other trains can kind of make up for," Meyer said.

The federal government pumped $200 million into the project.The state of Indiana added $340 million.

Another $80 million was funded locally and the Northern Indiana Commuter District kicked in $30 million totaling $650 million.

If you're looking to take the train, you'll pay 10 dollars for one ticket on the south shore line from Michigan City to Chicago.

And the ride will take you less than an hour.

"I think it's a great idea because it is a long trip. And it would be nicer to catch different times," Shrob said.