Chicago police warn of string of car thefts in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning for people in the South Shore neighborhood, after at least nine cars were stolen or badly damaged over the last month, all within blocks of each other.

Police said, in each case, drivers parked on the street, and when they came back, their cars were either gone, or the window had been broken and the steering column had been peeled back in an attempt to steal it.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

the 7400 Block of South Kingston Avenue, between 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 24,

the 2400 Block of East 75th Street, between 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 24,

the 2300 Block of East 73rd Street, between 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 27,

the 2500 Block of East 73rd Street, between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 5,

the 2400 Block of East 72nd Street, at 9 p.m. on Feb. 6,

the 7300 Block of South Phillips Avenue, at 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 7,

the 7200 Block of South Yates Boulevard, between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 8,

the 7400 Block of South Colfax Avenue, between 7 p.m. on Feb. 9, and 7 a.m. on Feb. 10,

the 7400 Block of South Coles Avenue, between 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information on the car thefts is asked to call Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8384.

To stop your car from being stolen, police said Kia and Hyundai owners can get steering wheel locks from their local CAPS offices.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.

In addition, Chicago residents can have a traceable marking placed on their car's catalytic converter at all 22 Chicago police district stations.

Car owners also can be reimbursed for a GPS tracking device by registering the device with the Cook County Sheriff's office.