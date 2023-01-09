Watch CBS News
Two found shot to death in South Loop home

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people have been found shot to death inside a home in the South Loop.

Police said a 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

