Two found shot to death in South Loop home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people have been found shot to death inside a home in the South Loop.
Police said a 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
