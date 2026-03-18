South Loop rail yard could be home to new White Sox ballpark

The Chicago White Sox may have just taken their first step toward building a potential new stadium.

Shore Capital, a private equity firm of the Sox's owner-in-waiting, Justin Ishbia, is in the process of buying a 47-acre Amtrak rail yard in the South Loop, just across the river from the 78.

The White Sox have been open about the franchise's pursuit of a new baseball stadium, but not everyone is on board with the plan.

High Speed Rail Alliance opposes the sale, because it could disrupt efforts to make improvements to the city's rail network.

"We don't know what's needed on the south side of Union Station yet because no expansion plan has been put together. So we need to preserve that land for future use," said High Speed Rail Alliance executive director Rick Harnish.

The White Sox's current lease for Rate Field expires after the 2029 season.

A spokesperson for Ishbia said in a statement, "Shore Capital Partners is under contract to acquire the Amtrak rail yard and has begun early planning for a mixed-use development on the site. As part of the vision for the district, Shore is exploring with Northwestern Medicine a potential healthcare facility and medical innovation hub."