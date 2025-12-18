Luxury South Loop high rise plagued by broken elevators, trash pileups and more for years, tenants say

Residents at luxury high rise Astoria Tower in the South Loop are fed up, saying elevators are broken for months at a time, trash has been piling up and maintenance requests go unanswered.

They've now formed the Astoria Tower Tenants' Association, with more than 100 members, and say that under the city's Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance they have the right to reduced rent for enduring these things, and more.

On Nov. 23, a mother with her child cried out to a fellow tenant on the 2nd floor of the tower; she heard screams and the elevator drop between floors.

Tuesday, two residents on the 27th floor tried to call an elevator. The buttons didn't work. A post on social media shows firefighters at the building Tuesday.

"There were tenants in the lobby. I had to walk down 27 flights because I had to be somewhere on time," said resident Austin Coburn.

Records obtained by CBS News Chicago through the Freedom of Information Act show that between December 2024 and Nov. 6, 2025, there were 37 calls to 311 for elevators not working, being stuck between floors, dropping half a floor and swaying from side-to-side.

"I've personally gotten stuck in the elevator. All those things you've mentioned. I've experienced those things!" said resident Lloyd Kolesky.

Kolesky lives on the 17th floor. The building has nearly 250 apartments.

"It's been very stressful, not only for me but the residents that live here," he said. "There's 30 floors in this building. I've personally had to walk up and down stairs too many times. It becomes like a health issue. You know, people safety issue."

In 2024, the Department of Buidlings fined the property $2,000 for "repeated non-compliance" for the elevators. Inspections certificates were also not on display. Records show elevator issues have been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

"It's a pretty terrifying situation to be in and it's just unsafe," said Zofia Yellin, resident.

Chicago Fire Department records show that since December 2024, firefighters were called to the building three times to get people out of elevators. Records also reveal safety equipment inspections were hundreds of days past due.

Video shows firefighters at the building on Oct. 11. According to an email to residents, a fire pump motor overheated and burst into flames that day. One resident said sprinklers are supposed to come on, but didn't.

The fire suppression system has been out of service since that date. The building has been placed on fire watch by CFD.

The tenants who spoke to CBS News Chicago pay anywhere from $2,700 to $3,600 a month in rent. Through the Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance they've asked for a rent reduction of about 14%. That, they said, has been met with repeated management emails and texts saying late fees are being assessed.

Tenants also say cleanliness is a major issue. Besides overflowing trash chutes, tenants also complain about an unsecured exterior door and ignored maintenance requests.

The community organizer with the Metropolitan Tenants Organization, which ahs been helping these tenants, said the landlord cannot assess late fees since the rent was legally withheld. We reached out to the management company repeatedly for a response and have not heard back.

Astoria Tower was recently put on the market about four weeks ago.