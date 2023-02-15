Watch CBS News
Local News

South Chicago shooting leaves two men wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

At 7:13 p.m., the men – ages 35 and 52 – were on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of South Commercial Avenue when someone came up and shot them both, police said.

The older man was shot in the left leg and was reported in fair condition, while the younger man was shot in the back and was in serious condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 9:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.