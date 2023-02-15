South Chicago shooting leaves two men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

At 7:13 p.m., the men – ages 35 and 52 – were on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of South Commercial Avenue when someone came up and shot them both, police said.

The older man was shot in the left leg and was reported in fair condition, while the younger man was shot in the back and was in serious condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.