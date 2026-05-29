12-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

A 12-year-old boy was shot while standing outside in the South Chicago neighborhood on Thursday night.

Police said the victim was in the 8400 block of South Buffalo when a gunshot grazed his left shoulder around 8:40 p.m. Video from the scene showed officers investigating near a basketball hoop on the street.

The boy was taken to the Comer Children's Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.