CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are putting out hot spots this morning after a fire tore through a home in south Chicago.

Intense flames were seen shooting out of the roof from the home near 88th and Houston.

We're told five people lived here and will need to find a new place to stay.

No injuries were reported.

Correction initial fire building address is 8757 South Houston. Main body of fire is out. CFD is chasing hot spots. No injuries no transports. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2023