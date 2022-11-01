Watch CBS News
Man gave out candy that may have contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters in South Chicago Heights, police say

By Charlie De Mar

/ CBS Chicago

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A man stood charged with child endangerment Tuesday after police said he gave out candy bags to trick-or-treaters that may have been contained with marijuana. 

Jacob Feilen was charged with five counts of child endangerment, according to South Chicago Heights police Chief Bill Joyce.

Joyce said Feilen claimed he bought marijuana legally, and then repackaged gummy bear candy in the bags the marijuana had come in. The odor of marijuana was strong, Joyce said.

The candy is also being tested for marijuana, and charges could be elevated, Joyce said.

Police said an alert parent and grandparent had flagged the yellow gummy bears on Halloween Monday. Anyone with children who went trick-or-treating on Cherry Lane in South Chicago Heights is asked to look out for packets of yellow gummy bears with no branding or print, in clear shrink film over silver foil with a black back panel.

marijuaan-candy-1.png
South Chicago Heights Police

Any parents who do find such packages should give them to police and should not open them.

Police said they are not aware of any children ingesting the gummy bears.

Anyone who received such packages of candy is asked to call South Chicago Heights police at (708) 755-3520 and ask for Chief Joyce or for Sgt. Joyce.

