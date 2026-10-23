South Chicago Chapel undergoes first inspection since 55 decomposing bodies found inside

The South Chicago Chapel is undergoing its first inspection Friday since 55 bodies in various states of decomposition were found inside.

The bodies were found by Chicago police after they received a tip more than two months ago.

Ten days ago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said it had finally finished identifying all of the remains.

Relatives and community members stood outside the funeral home ahead of the inspection Friday morning. They spoke and comforted one another, and some brought photos of the loved ones they lost.

They question whether the identifications are accurate and want answers.

The funeral home is owned by Joanna and Clark Morgan. Clark Morgan previously owned and operated Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights, which was also shut down after CBS News Chicago Investigators exposed mishandled remains on its premises.

The Illinois State Comptroller, which regulates crematoriums, is also investigating Bohemian National Cemetery and Crematorium in connection to the South Chicago Chapel scandal and Morgan family. South Chicago Chapel and Bohemian National Crematorium have been shut down during these investigations.

The Department of Buildings was on hand at the funeral home Friday morning. State regulators suspended their license in early August after the bodies were found.

In September, the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the Morgans, accusing them of 23 building code violations. The city said they failed to keep the building "clean, sanitary and safe," and failed to install fire alarms or carbon monoxide detectors anywhere inside.