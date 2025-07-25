Watch CBS News
Vehicle reportedly taken in a carjacking crashes into South Chicago restaurant

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Maxwell Street Grill in South Chicago
Car crashes into Maxwell Street Grill in South Chicago 01:25

A vehicle reportedly taken in a carjacking crashed into a Maxwell Street Grill in South Chicago overnight. 

Video from the scene shows a car halfway through the heavily damaged building with a downed light pole on top of it. It appears all of the airbags were deployed as a result of the crash. 

A man told CBS News Chicago his car was taken in a carjacking at 95th Street and Parnell Street. He said after his car was taken, he walked to a nearby CTA Red Line station to reach police. 

He said he later got a call from police, notifying him that his car was involved in a major accident at 79th Street and Stony Island Avenue at the Maxwell Street Grill. 

Chicago police have not released further details on the crash. 

According to the CTA, No. 30 South Chicago buses are temporarily rerouted as a result of the street closures in the area of the crash. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

