Vehicle reportedly taken in a carjacking crashes into South Chicago restaurant

A vehicle reportedly taken in a carjacking crashed into a Maxwell Street Grill in South Chicago overnight.

Video from the scene shows a car halfway through the heavily damaged building with a downed light pole on top of it. It appears all of the airbags were deployed as a result of the crash.

A man told CBS News Chicago his car was taken in a carjacking at 95th Street and Parnell Street. He said after his car was taken, he walked to a nearby CTA Red Line station to reach police.

He said he later got a call from police, notifying him that his car was involved in a major accident at 79th Street and Stony Island Avenue at the Maxwell Street Grill.

Chicago police have not released further details on the crash.

According to the CTA, No. 30 South Chicago buses are temporarily rerouted as a result of the street closures in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.