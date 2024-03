2 people critically injured in apartment fire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man and woman were seriously injured in an apartment fire.

Chicago police said just after 11:30 p.m., a fire started on the 8th floor of a building near 91st Street and South Chicago Avenue.

A 64-year-old man and a woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.