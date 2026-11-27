The Soul Train Awards returned Friday night for the first time since 2023, celebrating new and old artists, along with the enduring legacy of "Soul Train."

The celebration of R&B and soul music was held in Chicago, where it launched in 1971.

Two new fan-voted categories were introduced this year.

Singer Tyla won best R&B Soul Song of the Year for "Chanel," while PartyNextDoor took home the award for Spotify's R&B x International Artist.

Chicago native Chaka Khan received the Classic Soul honor.

"Soul music is more than something we sing. It's our history, it's our joy, it's our pain, it's our churches, and our love for one another," she said.

The night also featured tributes to Dolly Parton and Freddie Jackson.