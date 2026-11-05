Soul Train Awards held in Chicago for the first time

Thursday night was a homecoming for one of Chicago's cultural treasures, as the Soul Train Awards arrived in the city where the iconic show originated. The taping of the awards show brought stars to the Loop.

After a two-year hiatus the Soul Train Awards have returned, and for the first time the program was taped in Chicago. The event included a star-studded purple carpet.

Stars of music and culture gathered at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park to celebrate the return of the Soul Train Awards.

Starting in Chicago in 1971, and led by host and producer Don Cornelius, Soul Train highlighted music and dance for decades.

"It's a remarkable testament to the contribution that the city of Chicago has had on music, not just here in Chicago, but across this country and across the globe," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

City and state leaders were also among those attending the event, touting Soul Train's roots in Chicago.

"It's a part of the history of this amazing city. It's a part of our culture," said U.S. Sen.-elect Juliana Stratton.

Celebrities who call Chicago home were among those attending and participating in the program.

"I'm glad we get to honor the Chicago of it all, Don Cornelius and what he brought. Soul Train affected so many artists and gave opportunities to so many artists," rapper Common said.

As part of the awards show, Chicago native and music icon Chaka Khan has been recognized with the Classic Soul Honor, which celebrates an artist who has helped shape the sound and soul of R&B.

Khan said the honor is especially meaningful receiving it in her hometown.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm mainly doing this because of the things I helped do for other people, and that's what it's all really about," she said.

You can watch the Soul Train Awards on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. on BET and CBS.