Soul Children of Chicago sing the national anthem at the DNC

Chicago student choir hits the right notes at the DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — Compliments are pouring in from all over the world to a Chicago-based children's choir who performed the national anthem Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

"This week and maybe the past week, we have been performing a lot," said student singer Acacia Morton.

"They've actually started school already, so they really shouldn't even be here," said Choir Director Dr. Walt Whitman.

Class can wait until tomorrow because these kids don't want to miss out on history.

"You don't get this experience every day, so live the moment," said singer Corey Ballenger.

No matter the venue – the Soul Children of Chicago live up to their name.

"We sing it with soul," Ballenger said.

"The oldest, internationally acclaimed, Grammy-award-winning youth gospel choir in the nation," Whitman said, who is very proud of his choir's legacy.

This choir is used to big stages, but Monday night was the first time their collective voices kicked off a Democratic National Convention.

"I'm not going to lie, I didn't think any of my friends were going to be watching, Ballenger said, adding that his friends were watching and the world was listening. Kids like Acacia Morton made the anthem their own.

"You can hear all of own parts. The altos have a part, the tenors have a part, and the sopranos have a part," Morton said.

The reviews came in real-time.

"I saw a lot of people like cheering, and I guess that really motivated me to sing, I guess, louder and stronger," Ballenger said.

"They were all screaming. They were clapping. It was amazing," Morton said.

"Last night, really, you can't top that," Whitman said.

The choir is now part of history and in perfect harmony.