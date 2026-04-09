Son Yusef Jackson named as successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson as president of Rainbow PUSH

Yusef Jackson, a son of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, will take his father's place as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization announced Thursday.

The Rainbow PUSH board of directors has approved Yusef Jackson as president and chief executive officer of the organization. This was what the late Rev. Jackson wanted — before he died Rev. Jackson named Yusef as his successor, Rainbow PUSH reported.

For the past two years, Yusef Jackson has been chief operating officer at Rainbow PUSH.

"I am deeply grateful to my father for his trust, his guidance, and the example he set for all of us," Yusef Jackson said in a Rainbow PUSH news release. "My father's leadership and legacy have left an indelible mark on our world. I had the profound privilege of working alongside him as he tirelessly advocated for human rights and economic justice for all. His work to educate, register, and mobilize millions of voters helped transform our democracy."

The Rev. Jesse Jackson died Feb. 17 at the age of 84.