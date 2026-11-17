A man is now charged in a shooting and hourslong standoff that killed a woman in Beecher, Illinois, over the weekend.

The situation started shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, when Beecher police responded to a home near Waterford and Somerset for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

As the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officers found the shooting suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. A standoff with the Will County Sheriff's SWAT unit ensued, which lasted several hours.

When the standoff ended, a man was taken into custody and a woman was found shot multiple times inside the home. Police said she died at the scene. She was identified Monday as 48-year-old Tiffany Hennigan.

Beecher police identified the man who had been shot 52-year-old Terry Brady. Hennigan was the suspect's mother, and Brady is his stepfather, police said.

Rodshawn Figures, 25, of Beecher is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery, police said.

When he is due in court was not immediately known. Police said Figures was taken to a local hospital to have injuries treated after he was arrested at the end of the standoff.