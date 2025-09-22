Soles for Children to celebrate 10 years by giving away 1,000 coats and pairs of shoes to kids in Quad Cities

This year marks 10 years of Soles for Children, a nonprofit based in Rock Island, Illinois, and organizers are celebrating with some major giveaways.

Soles for Children plans to give away more than 1,000 pairs of shoes and coats this year.

This past weekend, hundreds of kids got new shoes, winter coats, accessories, and haircuts or styling from local barbers.

"Before we just did coats and shoes. Now we do coats, shoes, scarves, hats, toothbrushes, and then we have an overflow room where they can get gently used items or brand new clothes," said board member Rita Jett.

Soles for Children services families across the Quad Cities. Next weekend, organizers will be in Davenport, Iowa.