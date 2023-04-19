Watch CBS News
Soldier Field hosts job fair for members of the military and their families

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soldier Field is the site of a huge job fair, designed especially for  military veterans and their spouses. 

The fair sponsored by RecruitMilitary runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers said it can be tough to transition from military service to a civilian job.

So this fair is just for veterans and their spouses and dependents.

April 19, 2023

