Soldier Field hosts job fair for members of the military and their families
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soldier Field is the site of a huge job fair, designed especially for military veterans and their spouses.
The fair sponsored by RecruitMilitary runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers said it can be tough to transition from military service to a civilian job.
So this fair is just for veterans and their spouses and dependents.
