On heels of Wednesday's snow, plow drivers preparing for second blast on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Through one winter storm and waiting on the next; that's the situation for snow plow operators around the Chicago area.

Plow drivers were still clearing some streets in the city and suburbs on Thursday, after up to 3.5 inches of snow fell across the area on Wednesday.

Crews from Addison went home for the day by Thursday afternoon, but their break won't last long. Plows will be out again on Friday, with another snow system arriving Friday evening.

Addison got a fresh delivery of road salt last week – 500 tons – but used 200 tons of that to salt the streets on Wednesday.

Officials said it was all-hands-on-deck when the storm hit.

Their crews started working 12-hour shifts to get 23 trucks on the road at a time.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that these guys can get rest, and also that the streets are safe," Addison Public Works Director Ryan Hayden said.

Officials said they work with the police department to decide when to call plow drivers in, taking their cues from officers on the road.

Wednesday ended up being a long snow storm, with hours of plowing before they could drop salt.

Addison Streets Department foreman Ronald Remus said he and other drivers are on the road pretty much the entire 12-hour shift.

"We will come in for like a 20-minute break, or you come in for more fuel or more salt, but other than that, everybody's in for the 12 hours," he said.

Some plow drivers said they're prepared to sleep here during long snowstorms with a lot of accumulation, rather than risk it on the roads.

It is still too early to know when exactly they'll start their 12-hour shifts on Friday.