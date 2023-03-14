Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire Department distributes smoke detectors for hearing impaired

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – This month, the Red Cross is hosting "Sound the Alarm" events like one in Chatham.

Last Saturday, volunteers and members of the Chicago Fire Department gave out special smoke detectors aimed to help the hearing impaired.

Strobe lights and vibrating pads are used to wake someone up when a traditional smoke alarm goes off.

Volunteers installed more than 200 alarms last weekend.

Red Cross volunteers are visiting different communities throughout the month. They'll be in Joliet and Round Lake this coming Saturday and in Morrison on March 25.

