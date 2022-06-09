Multiple victims in Maryland shooting, sheriff's office says

A shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, Thursday afternoon left "multiple victims," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, adding that the suspect is "no longer a threat to the community." The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting on Bikle Road at around 2:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Sgt. Carly Hose, a sheriff's office spokesperson, told The Associated Press the shooting occurred at a business, which CBS Baltimore identified as the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant.

"This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

During a Thursday afternoon press briefing, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that "potentially three people" were killed. He also said the suspect shot a responding state trooper in the shoulder before the trooper shot the suspect, according to CBS Baltimore.

"I don't know the status of the shooter," Hogan said. "But it's an ongoing, developing situation."

U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Smithsburg's district, tweeted that he is "actively monitoring the mass shooting."

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," he added.

The FBI is responding to the scene, the bureau told CBS News.

Smithsburg is located more than 60 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Andres Triay contributed reporting.