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Smash-and-grab crew steals ATM from South Shore gas station

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are investigating after a smash-and-grab crew stole an ATM from a gas station on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:17 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Jefferey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.

CPD says a Jeep sports utility vehicle crashed into the front of the gas station and an unknown number of suspects exited and went inside.

They took the ATM and then fled the scene in another SUV.

No one was hurt in the theft.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

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