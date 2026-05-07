Police investigate string of smash-and-grabs in Chicago and north suburbs

Police across Chicago and the northern suburbs were investigating a string of overnight smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses.

The latest break-in ended with a police chase and arrests in Skokie early Thursday morning.

Police have not said all of the burglaries are connected but the similarities stand out – overnight break-ins; smashed glass entrances; cash, liquor, and registers stolen. In several cases suspects were seen driving off in a white sedan.

Surveillance cameras inside El Barco Mariscos captured the moments after at least three burglars smashed through the glass and broke into the restaurant overnight early Thursday.

Another camera angle shows the suspects climbing over the bar, piling up bottles of alcohol, and grabbing a cash box.

At one point, they realized they were being recorded, with one of the burglars asking "are there cameras?"

Moments later, they ran out through the shattered front window.

The restaurant said it's been hit by similar burglaries at least five times in the last four years.

Just five blocks away and around the same time, another business was targeted in Wicker Park.

Employees at Bangers and Lace spent the morning sweeping broken glass from the front entrance after police said burglars smashed their way inside.

Investigators said the suspects stole a cash register and fled in a white sedan.

Just hours later, another burglary investigation nearly 20 miles away turned into a police chase in Skokie.

Police responded to a glass-break alarm at Austin Liquors near Dempster around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they spotted several suspects loading stolen liquor into a parked white vehicle — bottles visible in the trunk.

Investigators said the suspects sped off and crashed into a responding squad car before jumping out and running.

During the chase, a Skokie police sergeant was hurt while trying to take one of the suspects into custody.

Police eventually arrested three people — all from Chicago.

Thursday morning's burglaries came after three other businesses in Lincoln Park were also hit earlier this week — including two restaurants on Clark Street and a liquor store across the street on Tuesday.

At that liquor store, burglars tried to break into video gambling machines before leaving with liquor and cash.

Meantime, in Skokie, police were still looking for two other suspects involved in the burglary at Austin Liquors, after they got away from officers.

Police said the suspects' car and a gun recovered from inside had both been reported stolen out of Chicago.