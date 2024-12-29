Smash-and-grab burglars target vape shop on Chicago's North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A vape shop was burglarized overnight on the city's North Side.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Smoke and Vape in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Chicago police said that three unknown men damaged the front window of the business before entering and taking property from inside.

The thieves then left the scene in a red sedan in an unknown direction.

Back in July, it was one of two shops targeted in the area by thieves. During that incident, the group bashed through two layers of glass to get into the store and smashed the surveillance camera.

As of Sunday morning, no one was in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.