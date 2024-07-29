Thieves use pick axe, sledgehammer to break into CBD dispensary on Chicago's North Side, second break-in reported minutes later

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves used a pick axe and a sledgehammer to break into a CBD dispensary in Lincoln Park early Monday morning. A second break-in was reported minutes later on the same block.

Surveillance video captured five people breaking into the store near Lincoln and Webster avenues around 3:30 a.m. The store owner told CBS News Chicago they stole the cash register and between $4,000 and $5,000 worth of products.

Chicago police said the group got away in silver and black cars.

No arrests have been made.

A second business, a vape shop just a few doors down, was broken into just minutes later. Police found merchandise on the floor.

This is the second time in recent weeks this business was broken into overnight.

It is not clear if the two break-ins were connected. Police are investigating.