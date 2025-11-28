Small plane crashes at Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove, Illinois

A small plane crashed Friday afternoon at Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove in Chicago's western suburbs.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said a single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at the airport around 12:10 p.m.

The pilot lost control as the plane was landing, causing the plane to slide off the runway, roll over, and come to a stop in the back yard of one of the homes alongside the east-west runway.

Sheriff's officials said the pilot and passenger on the plane were alert and were taken to the hospital for assessment. The plane appeared to come to rest against a wall of the home, but there was no significant visible damage to the home.

Brookeridge Airpark is an airport that features homes with private hangars that connect to the runways.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it has been notified of the crash, but could not provide further information.