Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood causing severe damage to homes

A small plane crashed into the San Diego neighborhood of Tierrasanta early Thursday morning, causing damage to homes and cars.

The crash, involving a Cessna 550 plane, occurred near Sculpin Street and Santo Road, close to the 15 Freeway. Police said the southbound Santo Road at Aero Drive is closed.

The San Diego Police Department has issued evacuations for Salmon, Sample and Sculpin streets. Miller Elementary School at 4343 Shields Street is currently serving as an evacuation site. Hancock and Miller elementary schools will be closed on Thursday, the San Diego Unified Police said.

A camera crew from the CBS affiliate KFMB-TV captured images of the destruction left behind from the crash. Several homes were severely damaged, and cars appeared to have caught on fire.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport around 3:45 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.