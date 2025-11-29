Small business owners say snow is to blame for low Small Business Saturday sales

Small business owners blame the snow for a drop in sales for Small Business Saturday this year.

A day that small business owners really look forward to and depend on got blanketed by Saturday's snowstorm. Many are hoping the rest of the holiday season will make up for it.

Lincoln Square may sound and look like a perfect holiday backdrop. While some braved the snow to come out and support Small Business Saturday, business owners are blaming the lull in customers on the snow.

Scott Friedland, owner of Timeless Toys on Lincoln Avenue, said it was slow traffic inside his store on Saturday. While he saw shoppers of all sizes, he could tell that this year's Small Business Saturday brought less foot traffic than years past.

"I know it seems busy and it's loud, but usually we would have a much longer line, we'd have more staff here," he said.

Dana Jasper at Merz Apothecary down the street said she is confident customers will show up to the 150-year-old business no matter how it looks outside.

"Small Business Saturday, people get really into it, they really like to support," she said.

Both Jasper and Friedland said Cyber Monday and all their online sales will likely balance out any loss they might've during Small Business Saturday.

"I'm not worried about it. Christmas comes no matter what," Friedland said.

For those who did venture out into the winter wonderland, they got a head start on their Christmas shopping and felt a sense of community while doing so.

"We are going to pull our great niece on this new saucer we just bought," Kathleen said.

"Gifts for friends and family, lots of small things, and a candle for ourselves," Declan Tuffy said. "I want to give back to the businesses that kind of helped build the area."

On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a new Cut the Tape initiative for small businesses to make it easier for small businesses to open and operate around Chicago. It will also help owners with inspections, licensing, permitting, and all the items that go into getting a business up and running.