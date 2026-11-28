It's Small Business Saturday, the equivalent of Black Friday but for mom-and-pop shops.

Small business owners felt like they were set up for success with the sun shining and mild temperatures in the city.

Community leaders said that when you shop small, 68 cents of every dollar stays within your community.

For small business owners in Lincoln Square, just being there is a special part of the holiday magic.

"We just want to be there for our communities. We want our communities to flourish," said the owner of ENJOY Urban General, Dena Pavlovic. "They're like, mom, this is my favorite shop, or oh my gosh, this little strip, and it like warms your heart, you get giddy, and like you know that you impacted somebody."

An impact that's personal for Pavlovic.

"It really means a lot to us, and your money goes so much farther when you spend it in your local community."

A local community leaders say they are seeing growth in the double digits year after year.

"This has become the Black Friday for small businesses," said Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rudy Flores. "Last year, American Express had $18 billion were spent on this day, and we definitely see some of that money being spent here in Lincoln Square and in Ravenswood."

Judy Sweda has been one of those spenders — mainly at Timeless Toys.

"I've spent a lot of money at that store, but it is absolutely worth it," she said.

She says shopping small is an experience that's hard to match.

"They had a different age group for these puzzles in there, and the woman went down in the basement, and she got a bunch more so that I could see what they had. So you know they're not going to do that in a big box store."

Since it started over 15 years ago, the Small Business Administration says consumers have poured over $240 billion into small shops.