Slides, swings and a maker lab unveiled at Charles W. Earle STEM Academy playground
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ribbon-cutting Friday on a new Chicago Public Schools playground at the Charles W. Earle STEM Academy.

It's a community-centered kids paradise and the students are happy it's here. The school is at 62nd and Damen in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

The new slides, swings and other fun stuff are just one part of a new, exciting addition to the school. The school also has a maker's lab and curiosity room.

Kids can learn new computer skills and explore their creativity with video equipment, 3D printers, textiles and other technology.

There's also robotics education, all designed to energize students' curiosity and desire to learn.

