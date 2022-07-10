Sky's Allie Quigley wins WNBA 3-Point Contest a record-setting fourth time

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- WNBA All-Star Weekend was under way in Chicago Saturday, and the Sky's Allie Quigley was back in the 3-Point Contest at McCormick Place.

Candace Parker put on Quigley's No. 14 DePaul jersey in her honor.

Quigley, a three-time champ in the three-point event, had to be talked into competing again this year. But she cruised to the final round.

And in that final round, the three-point contest was no contest, Quigley had 30 points and blew away the competition – she only needed 22 to win.

She is now the first four-time champ of the event. No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many three-point titles as Quigley.



She had been tied with Larry Bird and former Bull Craig Hodges with three apiece.

"It's definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters," Quigley said. "Larry Bird, I don't know who else, but Larry Bird is enough for me."

After winning last year in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old Quigley said it was her last 3-point contest. The crowd booed the decision.

"(I thought), 'OK, you've done this enough – it's someone else's turn. But you know, once Chicago said they were hosting, I caved. I had to do it again. Probably like three weeks ago, when I was like: 'OK, if they ask, I'll do it. I'm tired of everyone telling me, like, "You've got to do it,"'" Quigley said. "I'm retired. Retired in my hometown. It's a good storybook ending, I'd say."

Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points.

Sky teammate Candace Parker, wearing a Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley's wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, jumped up and down excitedly as Quigley made her way through a perfect final rack.

"They're my biggest fans," Quigley said.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.

The format for the Skills Challenge paired a WNBA player with a player from the Elite Youth Basketball League participating in the 2022 Nike Nationals for a full-court obstacle course.